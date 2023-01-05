Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5 said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be opened on January 1, 2024. The Home Minister made the announcement while addressing a public rally in Tripura.

"Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts...After the SC verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple...Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024.", Amit Shah said.

Notably, the general elections are due in 2014 and the opening of the temple is expected to be a milestone for the ruling BJP, which counts the temple movement as a huge spur for the rise in its popularity in the 1990s.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 4 released the BJP-IPFT government's report card containing a synopsis of the performance of the present dispensation.

The chief minister claimed that the BJP-IPFT government has done “enormous” development and welfare works in Tripura and more are in the pipeline.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that development projects in the northeast region would be based on the concept of 'HIRA (Highways, Inland Waterways, Railways and Airways) and he has kept the promise by extending full cooperation to the state.

“The state has six national highways while seven more have been sanctioned to boost connectivity. A sum of Rs 10,222 crore has been sanctioned for making the state's lifeline from Churaibari to Agartala”, Saha said.

The northeastern state has the third and strongest Internet Gateway bringing the entire world on its hands, he said adding as many as 12 express trains are being extended to the state.

“One inter-city train connecting Guwahati with Agartala will be flagged off shortly to boost rail connectivity”, he pointed out.