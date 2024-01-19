As Ayodhya prepares for the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir, set to take place on January 22, 2024, security measures have been significantly heightened.

In a proactive move, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) detained three individuals deemed suspicious on January 18, just days before the grand event.

The UP Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, confirmed that these suspects were apprehended during a routine check in the district and are currently under interrogation. While their potential links to any terrorist organizations have not yet been established, the incident underscores the rigorous security protocols being implemented.

The temple, which is under construction at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, a central figure in Hinduism, has been a focal point of devotion and historical significance. The idol of Ram Lalla, a representation of young Lord Rama, was recently placed in the temple's sanctum sanctorum on January 18, crafted by artist Arun Yogiraj. This idol will be consecrated during the upcoming ceremony, marking a momentous occasion for devotees.

To ensure the safety of this significant religious event, which will be graced by dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP government has deployed advanced technologies such as drones equipped with night vision devices and infrared cameras, along with extensive CCTV coverage.

The police are also utilizing drones for aerial surveillance to monitor any unusual activities or objects within the city.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is not only a religious milestone but also a cultural celebration, with Ayodhya hosting the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22. The event is expected to draw personalities from various sectors, reflecting the temple's broad appeal and significance in Indian heritage.