Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that Baba Ramdev has been left out of the Ram Mandir, inspite of the yoga guru helping Modi become the PM.

Speaking during a rally at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Kaliabar, Kharge said that Baba Ramdev helped Modi by giving him yoga lessons and also singing his praises at large gatherings, which helped Modi become the Prime Minsiter. However, the Congress chief said that now Modi is in the Ram Temple, and Baba Ramdev has been left outside.

"I recently met Baba Ramdev at the airport. I told him that he must be happy that you took yoga classes and gave him all the training. He gathered thousands and upto a lakh of people in his camps and sang praises about Modi. But you are outside, and Modi is inside. Modi is in the Ram Mandir, and Ramdev is outside. The people who put him on the chair are now left outside," siad Kharge.

Kharge further compared PM Modi to Hitler by saying that he wants to control everything alone and leaving everyone out in the process.

"Cabinet ministers are outside, big people are outside... who is inside? Only him. So Modi wants to rule alone, he wants to perform pujas alone, he wants to please God alone. And if I have to talk of the future, the it is the sign of Hitler. If you do everything by yourself, then why do you seek votes from others? Why do you scare people?" said the Congress chief.

