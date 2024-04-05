The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained Sai Prasad, a BJP worker, in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, sources said to India Today on Friday.

The worker was allegedly named by two mobile shop workers, who were questioned by the NIA last week.

Sai Prasad has been taken for questioning by the NIA and is allegedly linked to two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Last week, the NIA conducted raids in Shivamogga and raided a mobile store and the houses of two suspects.

"With the NIA arresting a BJP worker, does it not imply BJP's involvement in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast? Is there any clearer evidence that the saffron extremism propagated by the BJP in the name of religious protection is causing serious issues? What response does the central BJP, enforcing RSS ideologies nationwide, have to this?" Rao said in a tweet in Kannada.

He also sought explanations from the BJP for targeting the Congress-led state government in Karnataka over the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.



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Ten people were injured after a blast took place at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the accused in the Rameshwaram Café Blast case (RC-01/2024/NIA/BLR) that occurred on 01.03.2024 at ITPL Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The main accused are Mussavir Hussain Shazib and co-conspirator Abdul Matheen Taahaa, both residents of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga District.

Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa, Chikkamagaluru, who is believed to have provided logistics support to the main accused, was arrested on 26.03.2024.

In a bid to apprehend the absconding accused, NIA conducted searches across 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Rewards of ten lakhs rupees each have been declared for information leading to the arrest of the accused.

NIA has been examining acquaintances, including school and college friends of the accused, to gather evidence.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, the agency has requested that the identity of witnesses be kept confidential to protect their safety and to avoid hampering the investigation.

NIA also urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified news that could hinder the investigation and requested cooperation in the arrest of the absconding accused.