YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, may receive a notice from the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology (I-T) to appear before the committee over his controversial remarks on a show.

The development comes after complaints from several MPs and FIRs against Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina over the episode on India's Got Latent, a popular YouTube show.

Sources said the Parliamentary committee was actively considering sending a notice to Allahbadia to answer questions linked to the row.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra and Shiv Sena (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi, members of the panel, have said they would take up the matter on Tuesday amid an outrage over Allahbadia's crass remarks.

"It is extremely unfortunate... I want stricter guidelines and stricter measures for such disparaging remarks that are used so loosely, especially when such young impressionable minds follow such YouTubers," BJD MP Patra said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said such "abusive language" in the name of comedy was not acceptable while recounting that the Prime Minister had given Allahbadia an award and his podcast had hosted several politicians.

"Any abusive language in the name of comedy content crosses limits is not acceptable. You get a platform and that doesn't mean that you will utter anything. He is someone with millions of subscribers. Every politician has sat on his podcast. The Prime Minister has also given him an award," she said.

Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, was felicitated by PM Modi at the first-ever National Creators Awards last year.

Allahbadia triggered a row with his objectionable remarks about parents and sex during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'. While interacting with a contestant on the show, Allahbadia said, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"