Rashtrapati Bhavan sends unique Eri Silk, North East– inspired invitation for Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception

Ahead of Republic Day 2026 celebrations, Rashtrapati Bhavan has sent out a specially curated invitation to guests for the traditional ‘At Home’ reception, highlighting the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of India’s North Eastern region.

Designed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, the unique invitation pays tribute to the artisans and craftspersons of the Ashtalakshmi states, showcasing their age-old traditions, indigenous knowledge, and sustainable practices. Preparations at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Republic Day celebrations are currently underway.

The invitation stands out for its extensive use of bamboo, a material deeply rooted in the economy, culture, and daily life of the North East. The bamboo invitation cover and box symbolise eco-friendly development and sustainable livelihoods across the region. The invitation box is crafted from a woven bamboo mat made on a loom using dyed cotton threads on the warp and fine bamboo splits on the weft, a traditional technique commonly practised in Tripura. The outer cover features a handmade paper tag with bamboo artwork created from specially smoked bamboo splits, giving it a distinctive rich brown hue.

Upon opening, the invitation unfolds into a wall-hanging scroll made using an octagonal bamboo weave pattern. The scroll reveals an artistically curated display of handcrafted creations representing each of the eight North Eastern states. The decorative motifs on the cover and box draw inspiration from Assamese manuscript painting styles, while the fabric panel beneath the invite depicts the region’s diverse flora and fauna.

A specially designed Eri silk stole accompanies the invitation. Often referred to as ‘Peace Silk’ or ‘Ahimsa Silk’, Eri silk is an integral part of the textile tradition and rural economy of the North East. The invitation set also features Longpi black pottery from Manipur, an ancient craft practised by the Tangkhul Naga tribe since the Neolithic period.

Other cultural elements include the handwoven Puan Chei from Mizoram, traditionally worn as a shawl or wraparound skirt, and the rare Orange Wild Rhea and stinging nettle fabric from Nagaland, crafted by the Khiamniungan Naga tribe. This textile reflects the revival of lost traditions, using fibres extracted from the wild orange rhea plant and Himalayan stinging nettle, locally known as ‘Ehlon Niu’.

Adding to the Assamese cultural representation, guests will also receive a Gogona, a traditional bamboo jaw harp from Assam, closely associated with Rongali Bihu celebrations and the sounds of spring.

Through this thoughtfully designed invitation, Rashtrapati Bhavan has sought to honour the cultural diversity, artistic excellence, and sustainable traditions of India’s North Eastern region, offering guests a meaningful glimpse into the living heritage of the Ashtalakshmi states.

(Inputs from ANI)