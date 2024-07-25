In a significant move to resonate more closely with India's rich cultural heritage, the iconic Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan have been renamed Ganatantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap, respectively.

The newly named Ganatantra Mandap, formerly known as Durbar Hall, serves as the distinguished venue for the presentation of national awards. The renaming underscores a shift from its historical connotation of royal courts and assemblies to a term more aligned with the Republic of India, which has been a Ganatantra since its independence.

According to an official statement, "The concept of 'Ganatantra' is deeply rooted in Indian society since ancient times, making 'Ganatantra Mandap' an apt name for the venue."

Similarly, Ashok Hall, which originally functioned as a ballroom, is now renamed Ashok Mandap. The change aims to achieve linguistic uniformity and remove traces of anglicisation, while upholding the core values associated with the name 'Ashok'. The statement elaborates, "The word 'Ashok' connotes someone who is 'free from all sufferings' or is 'bereft of any sorrow'. Additionally, 'Ashoka' refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful coexistence. The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also refers to the Ashok tree, which holds deep significance in Indian religious traditions, arts, and culture."

These renaming decisions reflect a deliberate effort by the government to honor India's historical roots and republican ethos, fostering a deeper connection with its cultural and national identity