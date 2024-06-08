The Rashtrapati Bhavan was illuminated ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi on June 9 at 7.15 pm.

Narendra Modi will take the Prime Minister's oath for the third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ceremony the Delhi police officials have arranged strict arrangements with deployment of five companies of paramilitary forces at Rashtrapati Bhavan. NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also be on duty.

While the area around the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been declared ‘controlled’, More than 500 CCTVs will oversee the event, as per the police. Section 144 is enforced across New Delhi and restrictions are in place for June 9 and 10 due to the swearing-in ceremony, with a "no-flying" zone declared for Delhi. This prohibits the use of paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, and remote-controlled aircraft during this period.

Earlier, the Delhi Police also issued an advisory on X which stated, “The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory on X, stating, "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them".