Ratan Tata, the towering figure of Indian industry and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at 86 on October 9.

N. Chandrasekaran, the current Chairman of Tata Sons, released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of his predecessor. "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Chandrasekaran said.

He went on to describe Tata as more than just a chairperson, but a mentor, guide, and friend. "With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation" allowed the Tata Group to expand globally while maintaining its moral compass, Chandrasekaran noted.

The statement highlighted Tata's significant philanthropic efforts, which "touched the lives of millions" in areas such as education and healthcare. Chandrasekaran emphasised Tata's "genuine humility in every individual interaction" and assured that his legacy would continue to inspire the Tata Group's future endeavours.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, was among the first to publicly acknowledge Tata's passing. In a tribute on social media, Goenka described Tata as "a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy," adding that he had "imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond."

Tata's passing comes just days after he had dismissed concerns about his health on social media, describing them as "rumours" and assuring followers he was merely undergoing routine check-ups.