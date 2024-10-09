Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has reportedly taken a turn for the worse at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation have revealed that the influential industrialist is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

This alarming development comes days after Tata was initially admitted to the hospital.

The worsening of Tata's condition stands in stark contrast to his recent social media post on October 7, where he dismissed health concerns as "rumours" and assured followers he was undergoing routine age-related check-ups.

He had stated at the time, "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits."