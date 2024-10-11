The announcement was made on October 11 following Ratan Tata's demise on October 9, at the age of 86.

The appointment was made during a meeting held in Mumbai and was unanimously agreed upon by the board of Tata Trusts.

Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the sprawling Tata Group, plays a crucial role in the group's governance.

Ratan Tata, who led Tata Trusts and the Tata Group for many years, did not have children and had not named a successor for his position at the Trusts. As a result, the board convened to decide on the next leader.

The decision to appoint Noel Tata came just a day after the last rites of Ratan Tata, with the board meeting focusing on both paying homage to Ratan Tata and electing the new chairman.

67-year-old Noel Tata has been a trustee in the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together own the majority stake in Tata Sons. His association with the Tata Group and his role within these trusts made him the frontrunner for the chairmanship after Ratan Tata’s death.

The Parsi community, which has traditionally been closely tied to the Tata Group, was in favour of appointing someone with the Tata surname, and Noel Tata was the unanimous choice.

Noel Tata has been a key figure within the Tata Group for over 40 years. He is currently on the boards of several Tata Group companies, including Tata International Limited, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited.*

Noel Tata will succeed Ratan Tata as the Chairman of Tata Trusts.

The announcement was made on October 11 following Ratan Tata's demise on October 9, at the age of 86.

The appointment was made during a meeting held in Mumbai and was unanimously agreed upon by the board of Tata Trusts.

Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the sprawling Tata Group, plays a crucial role in the group's governance.

Ratan Tata, who led Tata Trusts and the Tata Group for many years, did not have children and had not named a successor for his position at the Trusts. As a result, the board convened to decide on the next leader.

The decision to appoint Noel Tata came just a day after the last rites of Ratan Tata, with the board meeting focusing on both paying homage to Ratan Tata and electing the new chairman.

67-year-old Noel Tata has been a trustee in the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together own the majority stake in Tata Sons. His association with the Tata Group and his role within these trusts made him the frontrunner for the chairmanship after Ratan Tata’s death.

The Parsi community, which has traditionally been closely tied to the Tata Group, was in favour of appointing someone with the Tata surname, and Noel Tata was the unanimous choice.

Noel Tata has been a key figure within the Tata Group for over 40 years. He is currently on the boards of several Tata Group companies, including Tata International Limited, Voltas, and Tata Investment Corporation. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Limited.