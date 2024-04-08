Dhanbad Police of Jharkhand submitted a report in the court which stated that rats ate 10kg of marijuana and nine kilograms of ‘bhang’ that was kept in a warehouse after it was confiscated from a man.

Shambhu Agarwal and his son were arrested for the possession of marijuana and bhang on December 14, 2018.

During the course of their trial, the court of Principal and Session Judge Ram Sharma directed the investigation officer Jaiprakash Prasad to exhibit the confiscated material.

The police, however, could not produce the material despite the court’s orders. They submitted in court that the material was consumed by rats.

On April 6, the investigation officer filed a report by saying the confiscated material had been destroyed by rats.

An investigation into the matter has been ordered by the Superintendent of Dhanbad Police.