In the wake of a tragic incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, the coaching institute has pledged to provide Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the three students who drowned in its basement. The announcement was made by the institute's lawyer, Mohit Saraf, following the devastating event where water inundated the basement, leading to the fatal mishap.

"What we are offering is a Rs 50 lakh compensation to each one of the students who has lost his life. Rs. 25 lakhs right away and Rs. 25 lakhs once Abhishek, the CEO of the organisation, comes out and we can meet the financial requirement to pay the remaining Rs. 25 lakhs. I also have committed that the next part will be paid within six months... Different people have different expectations, I am a messenger," Saraf stated.

The tragedy prompted immediate action from law enforcement, resulting in the arrest of several individuals, including the CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle, Abhishek Gupta. In a related development, the driver of a car, Manuj Kathuria, who passed by the coaching center at the time of the incident, was also detained. The police alleged that the water displaced by his vehicle exacerbated the flooding in the basement.

However, a local court today granted bail to Kathuria, after the prosecution dropped the more severe charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar directed the accused to refrain from making any comments to the media about the case.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Kathuria, argued that the prosecution had failed to present critical scientific data necessary to establish a direct link between Kathuria's actions and the flooding. This included the volume of water on the road and the water displacement caused by the SUV.

"Without these crucial measurements, it is impossible to establish a direct causal link between the applicant's actions and the damage caused to the coaching centre," Pahwa said.