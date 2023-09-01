The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has been awarded an exceptional A+ rating in the esteemed Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023 by the Global Finance magazine. The magazine's report identified only three central bankers worldwide who achieved this prestigious A+ rating, and Governor Das was one of them, alongside Thomas J. Jordan of Switzerland and Nguyen Thi Hong of Vietnam.

Among the top global central bank executives, eight have earned an A rating, while another ten have been rated A-. This recognition, conveyed annually by Global Finance since 1994, assesses central bank governors from 101 critical regions and nations, including entities like the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

Governors are assessed on a scale ranging from A to F based on their effectiveness in managing inflation, achieving economic growth objectives, maintaining currency stability, and handling interest rates. An "A" represents outstanding performance, while an "F" denotes a subpar outcome.

Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance, stated, "Fighting inflation has become a shared challenge, and central bankers are at the forefront of this effort. Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards honor those central bank governors whose strategies have outperformed their peers, showcasing originality, creativity, and resilience."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Governor Shaktikanta Das via Twitter, celebrating this achievement as a moment of pride for India. PM Modi stated, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory."