A festive gathering meant to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) successful IPL campaign turned into a harrowing tragedy on Wednesday evening, as a stampede-like situation erupted outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, resulting in several fatalities and multiple injuries.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans had assembled around the stadium waving RCB’s iconic red flags to welcome their team. The event, organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), followed the state government's decision against hosting an open-bus parade citing traffic congestion and security concerns.

However, what began as a jubilant celebration spiraled into chaos when the stadium gates reportedly failed to open on time, triggering a frantic rush among the eager crowd. The sudden surge of people led to crushing scenes at the entrance, with visuals capturing the extent of panic and helplessness. Disturbing videos circulated online showed fans climbing over fences and others collapsing on the ground.

Emergency response teams rushed to the site and began immediate rescue efforts. Several injured individuals were taken to Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road, with some reportedly in critical condition. The emergency wards at these facilities are reportedly overwhelmed as ambulances continued to ferry victims throughout the night.

Among the distressing visuals captured was a police officer carrying an unconscious spectator into an ambulance, a stark reminder of the disastrous turn the celebration had taken.

As of now, no official casualty count has been released by the authorities, who are yet to issue a formal statement. However, criticism is mounting over the apparent lapse in crowd control and event preparedness. Questions are being raised regarding the planning and execution of the event, particularly around entry logistics and the lack of sufficient crowd management personnel.

Rescue and medical operations are ongoing, while police are expected to launch an investigation into the incident.