Police have arrested Nikhil Sosale, the head of marketing and revenue for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in connection with the deadly stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people and injured 64. The incident occurred during the IPL victory celebrations on June 4.

Sosale, employed by Diageo India, was detained at Bengaluru airport while attempting to fly to Mumbai. His arrest marks a significant development in the investigation, as authorities intensify efforts to identify lapses in event planning and crowd control.

In addition to Sosale, three employees of DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., the firm that managed the event, were taken into custody. The individuals, identified as Kiran, Sumanth, and Sunil Mathew, are currently being interrogated at Cubbon Park Police Station, where the first information report (FIR) was filed. The FIR names RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as accused parties.

Police also attempted to locate KSCA’s secretary and treasurer, who are reportedly absconding. A search at their residence yielded no results.

Sources indicate that RCB's social media team publicly announced the parade on X (formerly Twitter) before consulting local police. The viral post, which garnered over a million views, is believed to have triggered the massive turnout. Police say that permission for the parade was sought after the announcement — and was officially denied.

The stampede has led to a wider fallout. The Karnataka government has suspended several top-ranking police officials, including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, citing serious lapses in crowd management and public safety.

Amid mounting public outrage, the state government is under pressure. The opposition BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Eyewitness reports and videos suggest Shivakumar remained inside the stadium, taking photos with the winning team even after initial reports of the stampede surfaced.

The investigation continues as authorities examine coordination failures among the event organisers, cricket authorities, and law enforcement.