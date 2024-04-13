Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has praised the extraordinary efforts of Malayalis globally, who joined forces to raise an impressive Rs 35.45 crore through a crowdfunding campaign. This collective action aimed to secure the freedom of Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kozhikode, who had been in a Saudi Arabian prison for over 18 years facing the possibility of a death sentence.

Vijayan took to social media to highlight the importance of such acts of kindness, especially in the face of negative propaganda against the state. He said, "While some spread hateful lies about our state, Malayalis are defending it with stories of humanity and generosity. To free Abdul Rahim... Malayalis from across the world have come together and raised 34 crore rupees."

Abdul Rahim's plight began with a tragic incident where, while working as a house driver and caregiver for a disabled child in Saudi Arabia, he unintentionally caused the child's death. Despite Rahim's explanations and attempts to seek forgiveness, he was sentenced to death in 2018 under Saudi law. However, a glimmer of hope arose when the victim's family agreed to pardon him in exchange for 'blood money' totaling 15 million Saudi riyals.

The legal team leading the crowdfunding campaign expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala and announced the end of fundraising efforts. They disclosed that over Rs 30 crore were collected through the 'SAVE ABDULRAHIM' app and offline donations, successfully reaching the fundraising goal.

The campaign gained momentum through a concerted effort on social media, with influencers, NRIs, business leaders, and social activists actively participating. Their persistent advocacy played a crucial role in garnering support for Rahim's cause.

Looking forward, the legal team pledged to work with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to expedite Rahim's release before the approaching April 15 deadline. Chief Minister Vijayan hailed this effort as "a noble example of human compassion," highlighting Kerala's resilience against divisive forces and its strong commitment to unity.

He remarked, "To save a life, to bring joy to a family, they came together. This is the true story of Kerala... We sincerely appreciate the solidarity that has united for this cause, making Kerala proud globally. The role of Malayalis living abroad in this initiative is commendable. Let's continue with this unity, stronger together."