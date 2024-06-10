A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to assist local authorities in the investigation of a terrorist attack on a passenger bus. The incident, which occurred on June 9, resulted in the deaths of at least nine individuals and left several others wounded.

The targeted bus, carrying passengers from various parts of India on their way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, was ambushed by terrorists. The assailants opened fire, causing the bus to careen off the road and plunge into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area.

Among the casualties were a two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the attack. A total of 41 individuals, ranging in age from three to 50, sustained injuries, with ten of them suffering gunshot wounds.

Concurrently, security forces have launched an extensive cordon and search operation in the region to locate and apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.