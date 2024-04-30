Red alert for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next two to three days due to a heatwave.

Parts of the country are already reeling under intense heat due to which government agencies have issued health warnings, while some states have suspended classes.

The weather office said in the latest weather bulletin that was issued on the night of April 29 that India is expected to experience “intensely hot conditions”, which will continue in the south peninsular region for the next five days.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for parts of Telangana, Karnataka and Sikkim.

Andhra Pradesh's Kalaikunda and Kandala recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, which was eight notches above normal, while it was 45 degrees Celsius in the state's Nandyal city.

The third-highest temperature on April 29 which was recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius in Odisha’s Baripada, followed by Sheikhpura in Bihar with the fourth-highest at 44 degrees Celsius.

