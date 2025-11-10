Red Fort car blast: NSA investigation underway; borders on high alert after deadly explosion kills 10

A high-level investigation led by the National Security Agency (NSA) has been launched into the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Sunday evening that claimed over 10 lives and left several others critically injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the NSA is probing the incident from all possible angles, with CCTV footage from the vicinity under detailed scrutiny. “Every aspect of the explosion is being examined. The investigation will identify the cause and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Shah said.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car carrying three occupants. Officials said the explosion originated at the rear of the vehicle, and forensic teams have ruled out the presence of shrapnel such as nails or wires. Notably, none of the victims exhibited burns or charring, suggesting the blast may have been caused by a low-intensity or unconventional explosive device.

A Special Cell team, along with forensic experts, is working to trace the car’s registration details from its remains. Investigators are also examining whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate.

Following the incident, security across the national capital has been significantly tightened. Delhi’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh have been placed on high alert, and patrolling has been intensified to prevent any potential infiltration or related threats.

All CISF-secured installations, including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, government offices, and IGI Airport, have been placed under enhanced surveillance. Authorities said security forces remain on standby to respond swiftly to any eventuality.

In view of the ongoing investigation, the Chandni Chowk Market Association has decided to keep the market closed on Tuesday, prioritizing public safety amid intensified security checks in the area.

At least 10 deceased victims and several critically injured individuals were brought to LNJP Hospital, where emergency teams have been mobilized. “Additional medical staff have been called in to handle the situation and ensure immediate treatment to the injured,” said a senior hospital official.

The blast, which occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station, has sent shockwaves across the capital, prompting authorities to reassess security measures at key landmarks and public hubs.