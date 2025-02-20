Rekha Gupta is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi in a grand oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 20. She will be joined by her cabinet colleagues Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, who will also take the oath of office.

With this, Gupta will become Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister, succeeding Atishi, and continuing the capital’s legacy of female leadership across parties, including the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

An MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Gupta has previously served as the general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and a member of the party’s national executive committee. Known for her work in women's empowerment and marginalized communities, she expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for their trust in her. She described her journey as an inspiration for women, emphasizing that a common middle-class woman can ascend to top leadership roles.

The high-profile swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states. Security measures have been heightened for the event, with NSG commandos, Delhi Police, and RAF personnel deployed at Ramlila Maidan. The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 12:15 PM.

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years follows its landslide victory in the Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats. The AAP, which was in power, managed only 22 seats, while the Congress failed to open its account for the third consecutive election. With the results announced on February 8, opposition parties have criticized the BJP over the delay in forming the new government.