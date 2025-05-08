Reliance Industries has withdrawn its trademark application for "Operation Sindoor," acknowledging the phrase represents a significant military operation and a symbol of national bravery.

The company clarified Thursday that a junior employee filed the application without proper authorisation. "Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery," the company stated in an official release.

The withdrawal comes just one day after Reliance's Jio Studios submitted paperwork to the Trade Marks Registry seeking rights to the term under Class 41 for education and entertainment services.

Three individuals—Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh, and Alok Kothari—also filed separate applications attempting to claim rights to the phrase.

The trademark applications surfaced immediately after the Indian armed forces conducted "Operation Sindoor" against terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 6-7. The military strikes responded to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 Indian citizens dead.

"Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India's uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism," Reliance emphasised in its statement.

The Ministry of Defence previously described the operation as "focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," noting that "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted."

Reliance Industries reaffirmed its position, stating: "Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering."