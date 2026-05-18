Renukai Chemistry Classes founder arrested by CBI in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the founder of Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur in connection with the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question paper, officials said on Monday, May 18.

The accused, identified as Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, was taken into custody after investigators allegedly recovered a leaked question paper for the medical entrance examination from his mobile phone during searches conducted on Sunday.

According to CBI officials, Motegaonkar is suspected to be an active member of an organised network involved in the leakage and circulation of the NEET-UG examination paper.

Investigators have alleged that he, in conspiracy with other accused persons, obtained the question paper and answer key ahead of the examination held on April 23, 2026.

The agency further alleged that the accused circulated the leaked paper among several individuals.

The investigation into the paper leak case is underway, and officials indicated that further arrests and searches may follow as the probe progresses.