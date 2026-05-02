Repolling begins in 15 booths across South 24 Parganas of West Bengal following EC order

Repolling began on May 2 in 15 polling stations across two Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal after the Election Commission of India ordered fresh voting following reports of alleged electoral malpractices.

According to officials, repolling is being conducted in 11 polling stations under the Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency and four polling stations in Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency.

Voting commenced at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM amid heightened security arrangements. The original polling in these constituencies was held during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 29.

Meanwhile, Shashi Panja of the All India Trinamool Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had attempted to provoke rival parties on polling day to trigger large-scale repolling and “defame Bengal.”

The repoll order has intensified political exchanges between the ruling TMC and the BJP amid the ongoing state election process.