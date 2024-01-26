On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a striking fashion statement that caught the public's eye and sparked conversations about its significance.

As he arrived at the National War Memorial to pay his respects to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the nation, PM Modi was seen donning a vibrant yellow turban, or "pagdi," adorned with hints of green and red.

The yellow turban worn by PM Modi is believed to have a symbolic link to 'Bhagwan Ram,' a revered figure in Indian mythology and an epitome of virtue and righteousness.

Dressed in a white kurta pajama, PM Modi wore a brown jacket amid the cold weather conditions in the national capital. The yellow-coloured ‘bandhani’ turban with a long tail stood out on the white and brown aesthetics donned by the Prime Minister for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.



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In previous years, PM Modi has been known for his thoughtful selection of traditional attire during national celebrations. His fashion choices are often seen as a tribute to India's diverse cultural tapestry.



For instance, on Republic Day last year, he sported a multicoloured Rajasthani turban, complemented by a black and white outfit and a white stole, showcasing the rich cultural diversity of India. In 2022, he surprised everyone by opting for a Uttarakhand cap, which featured the official flower of the hill state, further highlighting his penchant for representing different regions through his clothing.

The Republic Day parade of 2024 was a grand affair, with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the event as the chief guest. The parade aimed to showcase India's rich cultural diversity and military prowess under the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka' (India - The Mother of Democracy). A historic first for the parade included the inauguration of over 100 women artists playing traditional Indian musical instruments, emphasizing the theme of 'Nari Shakti' (Women Power) amidst the military splendour.

PM Modi's yellow turban on Republic Day 2024 was not just a sartorial choice but a powerful symbol connecting India's past with its present, reflecting the nation's reverence for its historical figures and the ongoing celebration of its cultural and regional diversity.

