On the occasion of Republic Day 2025, the Central Government announced gallantry and service medals for 942 personnel across police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and correctional services on Saturday, January 25.

Among the recipients, five personnel were posthumously awarded gallantry medals for their exceptional bravery. The honorees include Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Muzzammil (Jammu and Kashmir Police), Head Constable Girjesh Kumar Uddey (Border Security Force), Constable Sunil Kumar Pandey (Central Reserve Police Force), Head Constable Ravi Sharma (Sashastra Seema Bal), and Selection Grade Fireman Satish Kumar Raina.

Of the total 942 awards, 95 were gallantry medals, 101 were President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 746 were Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). The gallantry medals recognize rare and conspicuous acts of valor in saving lives, protecting property, preventing crimes, or apprehending criminals.

The distribution of gallantry awards reflects the geographical challenges faced by the personnel. Of the 95 medals, 28 were awarded to personnel operating in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, 28 to personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, three to those from the North-East, and 36 to personnel from other regions. A breakdown of the gallantry recipients includes 78 police personnel and 17 fire service personnel.

The PSM honors were granted to 101 individuals for a distinguished record of service, with 85 awarded to police personnel, five to fire service members, seven to Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel, and four to correctional service personnel.

The MSM, recognizing valuable service marked by resourcefulness and dedication to duty, was awarded to 746 individuals. Among these, 634 medals were given to police personnel, 37 to fire service personnel, 39 to Civil Defence and Home Guard personnel, and 36 to correctional service members.

This year’s honors highlight the unwavering commitment and courage of those serving in challenging and high-risk environments, ensuring safety and security across the nation.