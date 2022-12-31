The BSF's first-ever female contingent will ride camels alongside their male counterparts in 2023 as part of the renowned BSF Camel Contingent, which has participated in Republic Day celebrations since 1976.

The outfits for the Mahila Praharis were created by renowned designer Raghavendra Rathore and symbolise the numerous priceless craft traditions of India. They were made in various regions of the nation and put together in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio.

The sartorial and cultural features of Rajasthan's past are incorporated into the designs of the Mahila Praharis uniform for the BSF Camel Contingent brand.

The usefulness, privilege, and honour of donning one of the National Forces' Uniforms have been taken into consideration when designing the outfit for BSF ladies. This resonates with the legendary RRJ Jodhpuri Bandhgala, which is stately, classic, and elegance personified.

The 400-year-old Danka technique is used to create the textured fabric with hand-crafted zardozi work for the numerous trims from Banaras.

The distinctive pagh, a turban inspired by the traditional Pagh of the Mewar area of Rajasthan, is designed on the uniform.

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