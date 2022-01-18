NEW DELHI: For the first time in 75 years, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay forced by COVID-19 restrictions and homage to Jammu and Kashmir security personnel.

Every year Republic Day parade used to start at 10 am, but this year it will start at 10.30 am.

The the delay is caused due to COVID-19-related restrictions and before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their life in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate.

Tableaus will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade.

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, artists performing in Cultural events on Republic Day are not allowed to meet anyone. They travel in sanitized vehicles and are kept isolated to avoid getting infected.