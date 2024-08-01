Rescue operations in Kerala’s Wayanad district resumed on Thursday with the construction of a Bailey bridge to connect landslide-hit areas, marking one of the largest rescue efforts in the region. The district has been devastated by massive landslides that struck on Tuesday, claiming the lives of at least 256 people and injuring hundreds more. The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local emergency response departments have been working tirelessly to locate and rescue individuals feared to be trapped.

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal arrived in Kerala to assess the ongoing rescue operations. Rahul Gandhi, who represented Wayanad in Parliament until his recent resignation, emphasized his connection to the constituency and the importance of supporting the affected community during this crisis.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas on Thursday, accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu and Director General of Police Shaik Darvesh Sahib. The chief minister later provided updates on the rescue efforts, noting that 191 individuals are still missing.

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World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed condolences and support for those affected by the disaster. President Putin extended his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

Kerala Minister K. Rajan highlighted the scale of the rescue operations, with over 1,600 personnel involved. He underscored the significance of the day’s efforts and mentioned the chief minister's arrival in Kalpetta for a meeting with officials to coordinate the ongoing operations.

Union Minister George Kurien, dispatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also reached Kerala on Thursday to review the situation. Kurien detailed the extensive involvement of the Army, NDRF, and Air Force in the rescue operations. He mentioned the prime minister's announcement of compensation for the victims' families and the injured.

Brigadier Arjun Segan, Commandant of the Para Regimental Training Centre, provided updates on the progress of constructing a Bailey bridge. Despite adverse weather conditions and rising water levels, the engineers worked overnight to establish a metallic footbridge and were optimistic about completing the Bailey bridge by the afternoon.

In Mundakkai, one of the worst-affected areas, makeshift bridges and pulleys were used to transport stranded individuals across rivers. Rescuers, unable to bring heavy machinery into the area due to the lack of proper roads, used hammers and pickaxes to break through roofs and search for survivors in collapsed structures.

The Defence Public Relations Officer reported steady progress in the bridge construction at Choorlamalai, noting the perseverance and dedication of the Madras Engineers Group (MEG) team despite challenging conditions. The coordinated efforts by the NDRF, Army, and other agencies have so far resulted in the rescue of over 1,500 people from the landslide-affected areas.