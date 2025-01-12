Rescuers safely pulled out 28 workers after a building collapsed at the Kannauj railway station on January 11 afternoon. The operation last for 16 hours though the night, officials said.

Officials said that all the rescued workers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. No fatalities have been reported.

The shuttering of the under-construction building on the station premises had collapsed Saturday afternoon, trapping the workers.

Earlier, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the North Eastern Railway (NER) ordered the formation of a four-member probe committee to investigate the causes of the lentil collapse incident at the Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

The committee includes the Chief Engineer, Chief Administrative Officer/ R.S.P., Chief Safety Officer and Principal Chief Safety Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Railway has also announced compensation for the victims of the accident. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 will be given to those with minor injuries, and Rs 2.5 lakh to those with serious injuries.

Relief and rescue operations were led by Divisional Railway Manager Veena Sinha, along with other officials from the Izzatnagar Division.