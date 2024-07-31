Preeti Sudan, a distinguished IAS officer from the 1983 batch, has been appointed as the chairperson of Union Public Service Commission's, succeeding Manoj Soni. Sudan is reportedly going to assume leadership of the role on Thursday, August 1.

President Droupadi Murmu approved Preeti Sudan's appointment, according to a letter from Additional Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi to UPSC secretary Shashi Ranjan Kumar.

The letter further stated that she will serve as the UPSC chairwoman until "further orders" or until April 29, 2025, "whichever is earlier," following her assumption of office tomorrow.

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Manoj Soni left his position in 2029, about five years before it was set to expire. His resignation coincided with the continuing issue involving Puja Khedkar, a probationary IAS official, who was purportedly selected by using fake caste and disability credentials. India Today was informed by insiders, meanwhile, that Soni's resignation had nothing to do with the dispute.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi's letter states that Soni submitted his resignation on July 4 and that the President accepted it, taking effect on July 31.

Manoj Soni joined the UPSC in 2017. He assumed leadership of the commission, which administers the civil services exam (CSE) to choose applicants for elite government positions like IAS, IPS, and IFS, on May 16, 2023.