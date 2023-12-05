The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today nominated Revanth Reddy as the Congress Legislative Party leader for Telangana.

Revanth Reddy will be the next Chief Minister of the state. The oath taking ceremony will take place on December 7.

Disclosing this here today, AICC general secretary in charge of organization, KC Venugopal said, going by the feedback provided by the Congress observers including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, party in charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and other leaders, the Congress president decided to nominate Reddy as the CLP leader.

Venugopal pointed out, a meeting of the CLP Telangana was held yesterday in Hyderabad, which authorised the Congress president to nominate the CLP leader. The decision was based on the feedback provided by the observers who attended the CLP meeting yesterday.

Venugopal said, Reddy is a dynamic leader who is currently working as the PCC president. He said, Reddy campaigned extensively during the elections along with all senior leaders.

The Congress general secretary said, the top most priority of the new government will be to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana and the guarantees that the party has given to the people of the state.

He said, it will be a team effort in the state with all senior leaders being involved in the process.

AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, Karnataka deputy chief minister & observer DK Shivakumar, Telangana leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy were also present in the press conference.