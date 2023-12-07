Anumula Revanth Reddy, President of Telangana Congress takes oath as the new Chief Minister of Telangana in a grand ceremony at Hyderabad's LB Stadium today.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha, and Jupally Krishna Rao are among the twelve ministers who will take oath along with Revanth Reddy.



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Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and will take oath along with the ministers and the Chief Minister-elect.

Meanwhile, Gaddam Prasad Kumar will be sworn in as the Assembly Speaker.

Among the Congress stalwarts, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress in-charge of Telangana, Manikrao Thakare attended the ceremony today.