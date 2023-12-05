Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, widely credited as the man who delivered the state for the party, is likely to be the next Chief Minister. Sources say the Congress leadership will make a formal announcement on Tuesday evening.

Reddy is likely to be sworn in as the new chief minister at 11 am on December 7, Thursday, sources told India Today TV.

Senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka might be given a Deputy Chief Minister post or would be accommodated on a good portfolio. Sources said there would be no rotational Chief Minister formula in the state.

Uttam Reddy reached the residence of Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar to meet him amid buzz that Revanth Reddy might be the new Chief Minister of Telangana.

When asked him about Revanth being the Chief Minister choice or has the BRS approached Congress MLAs, Uttam Reddy chose to stay silent.

A seasoned politician and Lok Sabha MP from Malkajgiri, Revanth Reddy has been a pivotal figure in Telangana politics. His transition from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Congress in 2017 marked a significant shift in the state's political dynamics.

As a two-time MLA and now the face of the Congress in Telangana, Reddy's aggressive campaign strategies and direct confrontations with Chief Minister KCR have made him a crowd favourite and established him as a potential chief ministerial candidate.

Reddy's street protests and public rallies alongside central Congress figures have bolstered his image as a tenacious challenger to the incumbent BRS government. His colloquial and relatable rhetoric resonated with voters across Telangana, enhancing his appeal beyond his constituency.