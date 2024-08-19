Counsel for the victim's family in the RG Kar Medical College case, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, has accused the West Bengal government of attempting to influence witnesses.

Bhattacharya alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been trying to buy the silence of witnesses, claiming that she attempted to influence them in the case. He mentioned that the victim's parents firmly refused to participate in what he described as a manipulative effort by the Chief Minister.

Bhattacharya criticised the role of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she attempts to quickly contact the families of rape victims, offer them money, and declare the matter resolved. He further claimed that the Chief Minister has established what he described as a "rate card" for dealing with such cases

He further criticised the Kolkata Police for their handling of the investigation, arguing that the police commissioner should not have held press conferences. "According to me, the activity of the police after the report is not satisfactory," he said.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case involving the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also criticized the state government, stating, "Bengal is not a place safe for women. The government has failed its women. Not the society but the present government has failed its womenfolk."

Bose added that the government had created a climate of fear, noting, "Women now are scared of 'Gundas.' This has been created by a government that is insensitive to this issue."

The Governor is expected to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation further.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also condemned the state government, highlighting its inability to assure the security of women. He pointed to recent government notifications that suggested women avoid nighttime duty as evidence of the state's failure to protect its female citizens.

The incident has sparked widespread protests across the country, with civil society groups and medical professionals demanding justice and stronger safety measures for healthcare workers. Following dissatisfaction with the Kolkata Police's investigation, the Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to take over the case.