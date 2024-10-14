Amid escalating tensions over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a group of protesting junior doctors in Kolkata have resorted to a hunger strike, accusing the West Bengal government of neglecting their demands.

The agitation, which began with 11 doctors on a fast-unto-death, is now entering a critical phase as the health of several protesters deteriorates.

On the night of October 13, Pulastha Acharya, a junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was urgently admitted to a hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain. This incident marked the fourth case of a junior doctor requiring medical intervention due to the ongoing hunger strike, an official from the medical institution confirmed.

Prior to Acharya, three other doctors had already been hospitalized. Aniket Mahato from RG Kar Medical College, Anustup Majumdar from Kolkata Medical College, and Alok Verma from North Bengal Medical College had also suffered health complications during the protest, underscoring the mounting physical toll on the participants.

The protesting doctors initiated the hunger strike on October 5, following what they described as unmet demands by the government for justice in the alleged rape and murder of their colleague, which occurred in August. Among their key demands are heightened security measures in hospitals and the immediate dismissal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam, whom they hold accountable for the lack of protective measures for medical staff.

Despite the critical condition of several protestors, the doctors remain steadfast in their call for action, with no signs of withdrawing from the hunger strike. The situation highlights growing unrest within the medical community and raises concerns over the safety and working conditions of healthcare workers in the state.

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