Following days of protests over the assault and murder of a trainee doctor, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is seeing a return to normal operations. Patient numbers have surged from around 100 to over 1,000, according to Saptarshi Chatterjee, the Medical Superintendent and Vice President of the hospital.

Chatterjee told ANI, “Every day we talk to students and faculty members who are doing their best to ensure that patients do not suffer. RG Kar is gradually coming back to normal life, with all departments, including OPD and Emergency, now functional. Good days are on the horizon.”

The CBI has conducted an investigation, seizing documents and hard drives from the hospital. “The CBI team has taken all necessary items and provided us with a seizure list. I verified my signature on all documents at the CGO complex,” Chatterjee added.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified around the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, in anticipation of the Nabanna Abhijan Rally. This protest, organised by Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj and other groups, demands justice for the murdered trainee doctor.

The West Bengal Police have deployed vajra vehicles, water cannons, and Riot Control Force, and placed roadblocks to prevent unrest.

The trainee doctor was discovered dead in the RG Kar Medical College seminar hall on August 9, sparking nationwide outrage and ongoing calls for justice. The police have labelled the upcoming rally as "illegal," asserting it aims to incite broader disturbances in Kolkata.