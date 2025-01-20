Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, has been found guilty, and the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is set to announce his punishment. Security measures around the court have been intensified, with a substantial deployment of Kolkata Police personnel, including senior officers and over 400 constables, to maintain order.

The case pertains to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was discovered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested shortly after the incident. The court has charged him under sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of the Bengal Nursing Services (BNS) Act.

The case has ignited political debate. BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya criticised what he termed as "haste" in the proceedings, suggesting that the investigation should delve deeper into whether others were involved. “Justice hurried is justice buried,” Bhattacharya remarked, questioning the handling of evidence and calling for further scrutiny of Roy’s confession.

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim also alleged that more individuals might be implicated, accusing central agencies of not advancing the investigation beyond Mamata Banerjee’s statements. He vowed that the fight for justice for the victim’s family would continue.

The incident sparked protests across West Bengal, with demands for swift justice and enhanced security for medical professionals. The verdict on Roy’s sentence will mark a critical juncture in the case, as calls for accountability and systemic reform persist.