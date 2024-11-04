Sealdah court on Monday framed murder charges against Sanjay Roy, the accused in the case of a postgraduate doctor found dead at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The trial is set to begin on November 11.

Roy faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, rape, and causing death or a persistent vegetative state. This development comes nearly three months after the incident that sparked widespread protests by junior doctors across West Bengal.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified Roy as the "sole prime accused" in its initial chargesheet, suggesting a potential "bigger conspiracy" behind the crime. The chargesheet outlined evidence, including forensic tests confirming the presence of Roy's semen on the victim's body.

According to the chargesheet, Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, committed the crime on August 9 when the victim was resting in the hospital's seminar room during a break. The accused underwent a polygraph test, during which he denied involvement but a psychoanalytic profile indicated he was addicted to pornography and showed no remorse.

Before the investigation was handed over to the CBI, the local police had found a trove of pornographic content on the accused's seized mobile phone. The incident had prompted junior doctors across the state to go on a 'cease-work' protest, demanding justice for the victim. (With inputs from PTI)