Junior doctors in Kolkata intensified their protest on Sunday, October 6, continuing a hunger strike until death at Dharmatala, demanding justice for a woman doctor who was killed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protest, which began after the state government missed their deadline for action, is also focused on workplace safety for healthcare workers.

Several senior doctors have shown solidarity with their junior counterparts and are planning to join the hunger strike. "Their support gives us the courage to keep fighting for justice," said Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors. "We are standing against the murder of our colleague and the ongoing attacks on doctors, which the government has not taken seriously."

The hunger strike was launched on Saturday night after the state government failed to meet the junior doctors' demands by the set 24-hour deadline. The protesters had previously held a sit-in at the Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala following an alleged assault by Kolkata Police.

To ensure transparency, the doctors have installed CCTV cameras at the protest site. The six doctors leading the fast have been identified as Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

Protesters have warned that the state government will be held accountable if any doctor falls ill during the fast. A large crowd of supporters, including common citizens and celebrities, has gathered at the site to show solidarity.

The junior doctors initially began their protest after the rape and murder of a fellow doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9, which prompted a "cease work" that severely disrupted healthcare services across the state's hospitals. Although they suspended the strike on September 21 after receiving assurances from the state government, their core demands remain unmet.

At the heart of their protest is the demand for justice for their deceased colleague. Among their other key demands are the removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam, accountability for alleged mismanagement and corruption in the Health Department, and the establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals.

The junior doctors are also calling for improved security measures in hospitals, the installation of CCTV cameras, and proper on-call rooms and washrooms for medical staff. Additionally, they are pressing for the recruitment of permanent women police officers and filling vacant healthcare positions, including doctors and nurses.

The protest continues to gather momentum as the junior doctors refuse to back down until their demands are addressed. (With inputs from PTI)