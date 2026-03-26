RG Kar victim’s mother enters Panihati fray, vows fight for justice and women’s safety

Ratna Debnath, mother of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, has stepped into electoral politics, contesting the Panihati Assembly seat as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She said her decision to contest is rooted in a broader fight for “people’s rights and women’s safety”, while promising to pursue justice for her daughter.

Addressing reporters, Debnath described her candidature as “a victory for the people of Panihati”, adding that the outcome of the election should reflect public will rather than personal ambition. “I will not win the poll battle; the people of Panihati will win,” she said.

She accused the state government of failing to safeguard basic rights, alleging that “the right to education, health, and the basic rights of the people” had been eroded. Stressing her focus on women’s safety, she said equal rights must be ensured for all citizens. Referring to her daughter’s death, Debnath said, “You know that my daughter was killed on duty… Since then, many incidents have taken place here.”

Announcing the start of her campaign, she appealed directly to voters, saying she had “nothing” to gain personally and would rely on public support. “I am zero now… I will request them to stand by me,” she said.

Debnath also urged voters to give the BJP an opportunity in the state, arguing that the electorate had witnessed 15 years of the current government. She maintained that securing justice in her daughter’s case remained central to her campaign. “I will get justice for my daughter’s death; nobody can stop this,” she said, while alleging that evidence had been removed “at the behest of the Chief Minister”.

The state will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The RG Kar incident, which took place on August 9, 2024, involved the death of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor found in a seminar room at the hospital in Kolkata. The case triggered nationwide protests and demands for accountability. Following concerns raised by the Calcutta High Court over the initial probe, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has since made multiple arrests.