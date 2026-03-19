RG Kar victim's mother likely to contest Bengal polls on BJP ticket

The mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim on March 19 said she intends to enter electoral politics and is likely to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Speaking to reporters, she indicated that she may be fielded from the Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas, with her name expected to feature in the party’s second list of candidates.

She said the BJP had approached her earlier, but she was not in a position to accept the offer at the time. “I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister,” she said, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The bereaved mother alleged that the state government attempted to obstruct the investigation and the delivery of justice in her daughter’s case. “I am entering politics to ensure justice for my daughter and to remove this government from power,” she added.

Senior BJP leader Arjun Singh had recently met the victim’s parents amid growing political attention around the case.

The parents also claimed that the CPI(M) was indirectly aiding the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in retaining power, an allegation that adds another layer to the political tensions surrounding the issue.

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor inside a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 had sparked nationwide outrage. The incident led to sustained protests by doctors and civil society groups across West Bengal.

The case soon emerged as a major political flashpoint, with the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding those responsible. The TMC has denied the allegations, maintaining that the law is taking its course.