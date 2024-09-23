Rhea Singha was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 during the grand finale held in Jaipur, on Sunday night.

Singha, who hails from Gujarat's Ahmedabad is now all set to represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

After her big win, Rhea told ANI, "Today I won the title of Miss Universe India 2024. I am so thankful. I have done so much work to get to this level where I can consider myself worthy enough for this crown. I am so inspired by the previous winners."

Actress and Miss Universe India 2015, Urvashi Rautela, who served as a judge at the event, shared her thoughts and expressed hope that "India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year."

"I feel what all the girls are feeling. The winners are mind-blowing. They will represent our country very well in Miss Universe, and I am hopeful that India will win the Miss Universe crown again this year. All the girls have been hard-working, dedicated, and extremely beautiful," Rautela told media.

With this title, Rhea Singha is now preparing to represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 competition, which will take place later this year.

51 finalists had competed for the prestigious title. Pranjal Priya was named the first runner up, while Chhavi Verg secured the second runner up position. Sushmita Roy and Ruopfuzhano Whiso grabbed the third and fourth runners up positions.