Suspicion of a possible rift between the Congress leadership and Shashi Tharoor deepened on May 17 after the Central government overlooked the party’s recommendations, including the name of Gaurav Gogoi. The Centre instead selected the Kerala MP for its diplomatic outreach on the conflict with Pakistan.

Interestingly, after the official list was released by the Centre, Congress’s communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh shared the names the party had submitted: Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Tharoor was among the seven MPs named by the government to be part of all-party delegations tasked with visiting key countries to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and articulate India’s position on Operation Sindoor.

“The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, spoke with the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Congress was asked to submit the names of four MPs for the delegations being sent abroad to explain India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan,” Ramesh tweeted.

Reacting to his selection, Tharoor said he was honoured by the invitation and added that when national interest is involved and his services are required, “he will not be found wanting.”

His remarks came after the government announced plans to send seven all-party delegations later this month to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, to convey India’s message of zero tolerance for terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.