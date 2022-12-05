Senior Congress Leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said that Harish Rawat Pakistan is weak now and it is the right time to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“It's our duty to take back PoK, a proposal was passed regarding it in Parliament during Congress government...This should be on Modi govt's agenda.” The senior congress leader said.

Rawat said that taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should not just be in the Narendra Modi-led Central government’s talks but also in its action and agenda.

General Syed Asim Munir, the newly appointed Pakistan Army leader, stated on Saturday that India will "never" achieve its goal of regaining Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and that Pakistani soldiers are ready to protect the country if attacked.

Earlier, On October 28, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh repeated New Delhi's determination to reclaim PoK, saying all refugees would return to their homes and land.

Notably, the issue of taking back the PoK came to the fore after Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement hinting at capturing parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan stated "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it,"