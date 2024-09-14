Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju highlighted Maharashtra's potential role in disseminating Buddha's 'Madhyama Marg' (Middle Path) as a guide for global leadership.

Speaking at a conclave in the state, Rijiju emphasised the significance of Dr BR Ambedkar's embrace of Buddhism, which he said marked a new awakening in India after centuries of stagnation.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), focused on the theme "Buddha's Middle Path, a Guide for Future Global Leadership."

Rijiju noted that since 2014, the Indian government has been observing Buddha Jayanti celebrations on a grand scale, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an "Asian Century" guided by Buddhist principles.

Rijiju stressed that India's concept of global leadership, as articulated by Modi, reflects Buddhist values of compassion, loving-kindness, and coexistence. He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting Buddhist institutions across India and called on citizens to help connect the world through Buddhism.

IBC Secretary General Jangchup Choeden emphasized the relevance of Buddha's message in a world marked by conflict and competition. He expressed hope that the conference would inspire religious and political leaders worldwide to embrace Buddhist teachings for fostering peace and prosperity.

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura highlighted Dr Ambedkar's role as a social reformer following Buddha's path. He noted Ambedkar's contributions to India's constitutional provisions, including fundamental rights and the right to education.

Milind Kamble, Founder Chairman of the Dalit India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, connected Buddha's Middle Path philosophy to progress and emphasised how Eastern values driven by Buddhist teachings have contributed to the region's peace and political stability.

The conclave featured discussions on leveraging Buddhist principles for global leadership and showcased the Indian government's efforts to promote Buddhism nationally and internationally.