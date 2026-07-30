Rina Sonowal promoted to DG level, appointed Doordarshan Director General

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rina Sonowal has been promoted to the Selection Grade of the Indian Information Service at the Director General (DG) level and appointed Director General of Doordarshan, New Delhi.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 29, Sonowal, a 1994-batch IIS officer currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Higher Education on deputation, has been elevated to the DG level following the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee and empanelment by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The order states that she has been promoted to Level 15 of the Pay Matrix under the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016, on a regular basis. The promotion will take effect from the date she assumes charge of the post on or after August 1, 2026.

Sonowal will serve as Director General, Doordarshan, New Delhi, on the strength of the Press Information Bureau, Chennai, until further orders. The appointment has been made with the approval of the competent authority.