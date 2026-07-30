Rina Sonowal promoted to DG level, appointed Doordarshan Director General
Rina Sonowal has been promoted to the Director General level and appointed Director General of Doordarshan, New Delhi. The move follows departmental recommendations and DoPT empanelment, and takes effect when she assumes charge on or after August 1, 2026.
- Ministry order issued on July 29 confirmed the promotion decision
- Sonowal is a 1994-batch IIS officer serving on Higher Education deputation
- Her elevation followed Departmental Promotion Committee recommendations and DoPT empanelment
Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rina Sonowal has been promoted to the Selection Grade of the Indian Information Service at the Director General (DG) level and appointed Director General of Doordarshan, New Delhi.
According to an order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on July 29, Sonowal, a 1994-batch IIS officer currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Higher Education on deputation, has been elevated to the DG level following the recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee and empanelment by the Department of Personnel and Training.
The order states that she has been promoted to Level 15 of the Pay Matrix under the Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016, on a regular basis. The promotion will take effect from the date she assumes charge of the post on or after August 1, 2026.
Sonowal will serve as Director General, Doordarshan, New Delhi, on the strength of the Press Information Bureau, Chennai, until further orders. The appointment has been made with the approval of the competent authority.
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