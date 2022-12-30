Indian cricketer Risabh Pant on December 30 morning was severely injured while returning from Uttarakhand to Delhi after his car collided with the divider.

According to police authorities, Rishabh Pant fell asleep while driving from Delhi to Roorkee, causing his car to collide with a divider at Hammadpur Jhal in Uttarakhand.

The tragedy occurred when the batsman was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi, according to SK Singh, Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural), following which his four-wheeler collided with the barrier on the Narsan boundary of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

"He was on his way to Roorkee to see his relatives. "He fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan on his way to Roorkee at around 5.30 am," added SK Singh.

Also Read: India’s 1st underwater tunnel: Blink-and-you-miss-it experience for West Bengal passengers

Following the incident, the car turned a few times before turning into a ball of fire.

The 25-year-old cricketer suffered burn injuries as the vehicle caught fire following the collision near Roorkee.

While driving, he dozed off following which he lost control of the car and he had to break one of the windows to save his life.

However, reports claimed that his condition is not serious and has been referred to Max hospital in Dehradun.

The Indian wicket-keeper and batsman, Pant played 33 Tests for India, scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 and recording five Test tonnes, the greatest of which was 159 not out. Pant's career stats include 119 catches and 14 stumpings.

He has 865 runs in 30 ODIs at an average of 34.60, five half-centuries, and one tonne with a strike rate of 106.65. Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name with the gloves.