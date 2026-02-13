Riyan Parag set to replace Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals Captain for IPL 2026

Riyan Parag is set to be named the next captain of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League, following the departure of Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings.

Samson’s move came as part of a trade deal that saw the Royals acquire all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, marking a significant shift in the franchise’s leadership and squad structure.

Parag, 24, has prior captaincy experience with the Royals. He led the side in eight matches last season when Samson was sidelined due to injury. Although the team managed only two wins in those games, Parag impressed individually, averaging 38.57 during that stint. He capped it with a career-best 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

According to reports, head coach Kumar Sangakkara conducted interviews with a select group of players before finalising Parag for the leadership role. The decision ushers in a new era for the Royals, who will also have a new head coach after Rahul Dravid parted ways with the franchise following the 2025 season, in which the team finished second from bottom with four wins in 14 matches.

Since making his IPL debut in 2019, Parag has represented the Royals in all seven seasons, featuring in 84 matches and scoring 1,566 runs while also picking up seven wickets. His standout campaign came in 2024, when he amassed 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21.

Samson, who represented the Royals for 11 seasons, had indicated after the last IPL campaign that he was seeking a fresh start and had expressed his desire to move on from the franchise.

An official announcement regarding Parag’s appointment is expected soon.