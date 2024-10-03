Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and state general secretary Pankaj Yadav was critically injured after being shot during a morning walk in Bihar's Munger district on October 4.

The attack took place in the Safiabad locality around 5 am, when three unidentified assailants ambushed Yadav, opening fire as they sped past him on a motorcycle.

Local residents, witnessing the violent attack, quickly rushed Yadav to a nearby hospital. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar, Yadav sustained three gunshot wounds to the chest. Despite the severity of the injuries, medical officials later confirmed that his condition had stabilized and was no longer life-threatening.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and security forces in the area are on high alert. The identity of the attackers remains unknown, and authorities are pursuing all leads to apprehend those responsible. As tension rises in the locality, further developments are expected as the police intensify their probe.

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